Northumberland musician keeps hungry customers happy in fish and chip shop queue
Musician Laura Victoria went down a storm with customers queuing for fish and chips in Seaton Sluice.
The award-winning Harbour View takeaway in Seaton Sluice is so popular, customers can face waits of up to an hour on Good Friday.
But this year, in a bid to help pass the time, manager Waseem Mir enlisted the help of singer and cellist Laura Victoria to perform traditional folk songs and some of her own work to entertain the queue.
Laura is due to play the prestigious Lindisfarne Festival this summer and has played Cambridge Folk Festival and Sidmouth Folk Week. Her albums have also been widely reviewed in the UK folk press and played on indie and local BBC radio.
In previous years, Waseem has hired magicians, balloon animal makers and face painters to entertain people in his Good Friday takeaway queue.
Laura said: "I love singing traditional folk songs from Northumberland, especially if they're about the sea because I love the Northumbrian coast."
The restaurant is closed over the Easter weekend, so it can cope with the extra demand for takeaway meals.