We Steal Flyers members, Jason Vare known as ‘Shaggy’ and Derek Allen.

A Northumberland musical duo have reunited after five years with the release of their brand-new single.

We Steal Flyers, acoustic duo made up of band-members and long-term friends Derek Allen and Jason Vare known as ‘Shaggy’, played shows across the UK, Europe and America for around a decade.

When Covid hit in 2020, the friends made the difficult decision to split and make a living other ways. Now, the pair have come back together re-establishing their love for making music with the release of their single About Love on September 5 and a full album on the way.

Derek from Broomhill said: “He is my best friend, we toured together for 9 years and it was just ripped away from us during Covid like everything was for everyone. It was a shock that took years to get over.”

Working harmoniously together, Derek is responsible for writing the lyrics and ‘Shaggy’ the mixing and production.

Explaining the new single, Derek added: “I‘m writing everything again which is what I'm good at. Because I couldn’t do music like I used to, I have just been writing things all the time. Every single second of my life I am inspired about something.

“The lyrics, ‘what are you going to tell me about love’ basically comes from the idea that we have to start talking about it again.”

About Love is available on Spotify and all other major streaming platforms, and the up-coming album is planned to be released on both CD and Vinyl.