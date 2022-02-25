Northumberland museum to take centre stage on BBC's Antiques Roadshow

Suzanne Zack is enchanted by a pencil drawing of ‘Jasmine’ by Henry Ryland during the Antiques Roadshow visit to Woodhorn.

The BBC One show was at the Woodhorn Museum, in Ashington, last summer and the episode is set to be broadcast on BBC One this Sunday (February 27) at 8pm.

And among the treasures brought to the former colliery are a gold Rolex from the 1980s and FA Cup medals won by a Newcastle United legend.

The hugely popular programme, which has been running since 1979, will launch its 44th season at Woodhorn, with host, Fiona Bruce.

The episode was filmed on a closed set with an invited audience of around 300 people to ensure the safety of guests, production and the wider public during the pandemic.

Rowan Brown, chief executive of Museums Northumberland, said: “As a life-long Antiques Roadshow fan, I'm delighted that Woodhorn Museum will be the series' first coalmining location.

“We're really looking forward to working with the Antiques Roadshow Team to showcase Northumberland's heritage and create opportunities for our communities to get involved.

“The programme is renowned for its engaging and diverse storytelling, and Museums Northumberland aspires to do the same, so I hope we can learn a lot, and have a great time in the process.”