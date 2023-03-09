As well as helping others who are trying to give it up, Karen Slater has backed a call by Balance – the North East of England’s alcohol prevention programme – for the Government at Westminster to do more to reduce alcohol promotion.

The 54-year-old was a victim of child abuse and domestic violence, and sought solace in alcohol, drugs and self-harm.

At her lowest point, Karen tried to take her own life and nearly died.

Karen Slater.

It was a major turning point for her and she knew that she had to break the cycle.

She spent 15 years alcohol-free but on a low day, she saw an alcohol advert for pink gin and it was one of the triggers that caused her to relapse.

However, Karen came through and now supports others in recovery and campaigns for change.

One of the things the mum-of-four is concerned about is the amount of booze marketing.

She said: “Alcohol marketing is insidious. It creeps up on you, making you feel like you’re not worthy and not good enough.

“Millions of people are battling alcohol addiction and seeing adverts every night. If you’re having a bad day or a bad moment, then that could be enough for a relapse you never recover from.

“The adverts for alcohol never show the realities of what alcohol can do. The reality is a world away from the glamorous picture it paints.

“It’s vomiting the next day, life-changing illnesses, self-harming behaviours, robbing people of relationships. Alcohol robbed me of everything.”

The Scottish Government has carried out a consultation on measures it could potentially take to limit the advertisement of alcohol products in Scotland (closing date today).

Sue Taylor, head of alcohol policy at Balance, said: “As Karen has bravely shared, alcohol marketing can be a trigger for relapse for people in recovery.

“We welcome the approach taken by the Scottish Government and we believe it’s vital the UK Government takes a similar approach.