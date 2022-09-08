Northumberland MPs Ian Levy and Guy Opperman pay tribute to Queen following her death aged 96
Two Northumberland MPs have expressed their sorrow at the death of the Queen.
In a statement released to the News Post Leader tonight, Ian Levy, Conservative MP for Blyth Valley, said: “I’m sure I speak on behalf of everybody in Blyth Valley when I say how devastated I am on hearing the news that Her Majesty, The Queen has passed away peacefully at Balmoral.
"Our thoughts are with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the rest of the Royal Family. She will be sorely missed by us all and we are truly grateful for everything she has done for our country.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has demonstrated exemplary service to our country for 70 years as our monarch and it was fitting to honour her platinum jubilee earlier this year with a long weekend of celebrations right across the country.
Most Popular
-
1
Elderly pair abandon car after getting stranded on Holy Island's tidal causeway
-
2
Police appeal for key witness to come forward after fatal crash near Stocksfield
-
3
Fears grow for Queen's health after she is placed under medical supervision at Balmoral
-
4
Blyth residents say they should be compensated for inconvenience caused by road closure
-
5
Alnmouth boathouse plans get the green light
"This was an opportunity for the whole country to show how much she was loved and revered. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”
His Westminster colleague Guy Opperman, who represents Hexham, added: “Rest in peace Your Majesty. And thank you for your service.
“The country, and the whole world, will miss you so very much.
“God Save The King.”