Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “My whole life has been filled with Queen Elizabeth II, a woman of such extraordinary courage and optimism, always radiant and loving, a beacon to us all on what resilience and devotion to duty looks like every single day. Her death is heartbreaking. May she rest in peace."

Ian Levy, Conservative MP for Blyth Valley, added: “I’m sure I speak on behalf of everybody in Blyth Valley when I say how devastated I am on hearing the news that Her Majesty, The Queen has passed away peacefully at Balmoral.

"Our thoughts are with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the rest of the Royal Family. She will be sorely missed by us all and we are truly grateful for everything she has done for our country.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has demonstrated exemplary service to our country for 70 years as our monarch and it was fitting to honour her platinum jubilee earlier this year with a long weekend of celebrations right across the country.

"This was an opportunity for the whole country to show how much she was loved and revered. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”

His Westminster colleague Guy Opperman, who represents Hexham, added: “Rest in peace Your Majesty. And thank you for your service.

“The country, and the whole world, will miss you so very much.

“God Save The King.”

Ian Lavery, Labour MP for Wansbeck, said: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all those mourning at this very sad time.

“Passing on my condolences and deepest sympathy – RIP Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022.”

Coun Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “We are extremely saddened to hear of Her Majesty the Queen’s passing and our thoughts are with the Royal Family on this extremely sad day.

“The Queen was a welcome visitor to our county, having visited many areas across the years. Her commitment to our nation will be forever remembered and her presence sorely missed.”

