The foreign secretary was confirmed as the new leader of the Conservative Party earlier today, chosen by Tory members over rival Rishi Sunak by a margin of 81,326 votes to 60,399, and will succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister tomorrow.

She has promised to “deliver on the energy crisis”, with reports suggesting that the new PM could introduce a freeze on bills in order to ease the burden on households faced with escalating costs this winter.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness demanded “radical solutions” to the energy crisis and funding to replace more than 1,000 officers lost in the region since 2010.

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy, who was elected in 2019 as the Tories claimed victories in a number of traditionally Labour-held seats around the North East, said he backed Ms Truss as she “has a clear vision for what needs to be done to address the challenges facing us as a country”.

He added: “I look forward to hearing her plans to support people through the global cost of living crisis very soon and to working with her and all of my Conservative colleagues to deliver the promises of the 2019 manifesto.”

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Tory MP for Berwick, said Ms Truss had her “full support”, while a spokesperson for the Northumberland Conservatives added: “She knows the county well and is committed to continuing to support the growth and prosperity through investment we have witnessed over the last few years.

“She has outlined her intention to provide support throughout this cost of living crisis and we look forward to details being given as soon as practicable.”

