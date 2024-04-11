Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP has visited the new Berwick Infirmary construction site.

The MP for the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency has welcomed the statistic that at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, there were 36 more full-time equivalent doctors and 106 more nurses in September 2023 than there were in September 2022.

In the constituency, there were 68 more full-time-equivalent direct patient care staff working in general practice in September 2023 than there were in September 2019.

In addition, she has been keeping an eye on Berwick's new £35million hospital project – this has included a site visit.

Ms Trevelyan said: “North Northumberland’s NHS check-up is out and it shows we’re in great health.

“An extra 155 GPs, 106 nurses, 36 hospital doctors and two million more GP appointments per year across our regional NHS.