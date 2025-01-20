Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mountain rescue volunteer team member was taking part in a 160 mile race when she came across a lost dog near the summit of Cheviot.

Clëo Bishop-Bolt was taking part in the Montane Spine Race from North Yorkshire to the Scottish Borders.

The challenge has to be completed within 108 hours and is regarded as one of the toughest hill races in the UK.

Clëo, a member of Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT), recalled: “As I came towards Auchope Cairn, I started to hallucinate, I was seeing faces in the mud – I was exhausted.

Northumberland National Park Team Member, Clëo Bishop-Bolt rescued the dog during a gruelling mountain race. (Credit: C Bishop-Bolt)

"All of a sudden, this dog appeared alongside me and ran in front of me into the darkness. I couldn’t believe that I was seeing a dog up there on the mountain, but then I realised it was real.

"I could hear the poor thing whimpering and crying, it was so cold up there it must have been freezing. I called for it, knelt down and listened, tapping my leg to see if it would come.

“For a moment, I was quite worried - here I was with a strange dog that didn’t know me, but I just think he was so relieved to find some company.”

The dog didn’t have a collar on so Clëo, helped by another competitor Paula Dimond, tied her own jumper around the dog and used it as a lead. She then contacted the race HQ and took the dog to a nearby rescue hut where race officials were waiting.

Clëo Bishop-Bolt is a member of the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue team. (Credit: C Bishop-Bolt)

Despite the additional time this was costing her, Clëo says she was not worried: “To be honest, I knew I needed to just stop and help this animal, it was cold and shivering.”

The Spine safety team helped look after the dog and took care of it while Clëo continued the race. The dog was then collected by the local estates team and taken down the valley – reunited with its owner.

Despite the rescue, she managed to finish as the third-place MRT Challenger female with an overall time of 88 hours.

NNPMRT team leader, Jamie Pattison said: “We’re incredibly proud of Clëo. Not only has she completed a brutal mountain race raising funds for our team, but she did it whilst upholding the finest traditions of mountain rescue.”