Northumberland mountain rescue teams win The King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team (NNPMRT) and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team (NOTMRT) have been jointly awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

This prestigious accolade, created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and continued following the accession of His Majesty The King, recognises outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

Both teams have been jointly recognised for their dedication, courage, and commitment in safeguarding residents and visitors across Northumberland.

From aiding injured hikers to responding to wildfires and severe storms, the teams play a crucial role in the North East’s emergency response framework.

Team Leader for NOTMRT Keith Briggs explained “ COVID and the cost-of living crisis have meant more people are enjoying our beautiful countryside which means more need our assistance. This award not only celebrates the bravery and commitment of the teams’ volunteers but also underscores the essential role we play in supporting the North East’s

thriving outdoor tourism.

“The work we carry out is only made possible through the dedication of our volunteers, all highly trained individuals, who continually strive to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone who ventures into the region’s vast wilderness.”

The Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer LL will present both teams with the award at a ceremony later this year.

She said: “During the KAVS process, both teams evidenced not only the substantial and sustained contribution from each volunteer but the outstanding teamwork in training, preparation and rescue incidents and the dedicated support to residents and visitors in our county.”