The teams are asking walkers to be cautious, by using the correct equipment and planning ahead, to avoid incidents.

Iain Nixon, team leader for Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team, said: “We would like members of the public to enjoy their day out into the hills and to undertake their chosen outdoor activity safely. We are therefore asking that anyone heading out into the hills or forests make sure that they have a map of the local area with them and have the ability to navigate.

“Of the 23 incidents we’ve responded to so far this year, six could have been avoided had members of the public followed the Be Adventure Smart guidance and had the ability to navigate using a map.”

Mountain rescue teams are urging walkers to stay safe.

The teams are asking members of the public to check the adventuresmart.uk website for key advice before heading into the hills and forests of Northumberland. This includes checking that the planned route is open to them and has not been closed due to storm damage from Storm Arwen.

Iain added: “We’d also like to remind the public that signage - footpath and bridleway markers - in the national park does not necessarily indicate a circular walk and that members of the public should be able to find their way back to their starting point.”

The guidance also recommends that hill walkers are able to navigate using a map and compass and carry a mobile phone with enough power to call the emergency services if necessary.

Keith Briggs, team leader for North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Team, said: “People should keep in mind that if they do call 999 and ask for Police, then

Mountain Rescue, it could easily be over an hour before anyone reaches you.