News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out

Northumberland Mountain Rescue Team locate the body of a man believed to be a missing walker

Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team have sadly confirmed they have located the body of a man who is believed to be a missing walker.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 7:40 pm

In the early hours of last Thursday morning, Northumbria Police activated Mountain Rescue for a walker who had failed to turn up at their accommodation in Bellingham the night before.

The male in his 60s had intended to walk the Pennine Way from Housesteads to Bellingham.

Linear routes including the Pennine Way were prioritised for vehicle and foot searches, with resources from Northumberland Mountain Rescue and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Teams deployed to locate his whereabouts.

Northumberland Mountain Rescue Team have confirmed they have located a man's body. Photograph: Northumberland Mountain Rescue Team

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Tree planted on behalf of every schoolchild in Berwick

Tragically a post today (August 16) by Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team on Facebook has confirmed the body of a man, believed to be the walker, has been found.

The post stated: “Sadly one of our search groups located a body believed to be that of the missing walker in an area of Wark Forest just off the Pennine Way. A difficult incident for all our volunteers and a terribly sad outcome to what should have been a pleasant day’s walk along the Pennine Way.

“Our thoughts are with the walker’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Northumbria PoliceNorth