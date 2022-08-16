Northumberland Mountain Rescue Team locate the body of a man believed to be a missing walker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of last Thursday morning, Northumbria Police activated Mountain Rescue for a walker who had failed to turn up at their accommodation in Bellingham the night before.

The male in his 60s had intended to walk the Pennine Way from Housesteads to Bellingham.

Linear routes including the Pennine Way were prioritised for vehicle and foot searches, with resources from Northumberland Mountain Rescue and North of Tyne Mountain Rescue Teams deployed to locate his whereabouts.

Northumberland Mountain Rescue Team have confirmed they have located a man's body. Photograph: Northumberland Mountain Rescue Team

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tragically a post today (August 16) by Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team on Facebook has confirmed the body of a man, believed to be the walker, has been found.

The post stated: “Sadly one of our search groups located a body believed to be that of the missing walker in an area of Wark Forest just off the Pennine Way. A difficult incident for all our volunteers and a terribly sad outcome to what should have been a pleasant day’s walk along the Pennine Way.