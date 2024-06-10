Northumberland Miners' Picnic held at Woodhorn Museum 160 years after first event

Saturday’s event included musical performances, food pop-ups and the traditional miners’ memorial service and wreath laying, commemorating those who died in the coal mining industry.
The picnic was first held at Blyth Links in 1864 and has taken place nearly every year since, excluding the first and second world wars, strikes in 1921, 1926, and 1984, the outbreak of foot and mouth disease in 2001, and during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
An aerial view of the Northumberland Miners' Picnic Photo: Museums Northumberland
Brass Marras perform at miners’ memorial service. Photo: Museums Northumberland
A traditional mining banner on display during the miners’ memorial service. Photo: Museums Northumberland
The miners’ memorial service and wreath laying. Photo: Museums Northumberland