The Miners' Picnic returned to Woodhorn Museum for the first time in three years.

Northumberland Miners' Picnic hailed a success as it makes triumphant return to Woodhorn Museum

Hundreds of people descended on Woodhorn Museum as the Northumberland Miners’ Picnic made a return after a three-year absence.

By David Sedgwick
Monday, 13th June 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 12:31 pm

More than 1,400 people attended the event last Saturday as it returned in person for the first time since 2019 following the Coronavirus pandemic.

The event started with the traditional miners’ memorial service and wreath laying, commemorating those who died in the coal mining industry.

Four local brass bands – Ashington Colliery Brass Band, Bedlington Brass Community Band, Ellington Colliery Band, Newbiggin Jayess Brass Band – performed together during the service, before taking to the main stage.

The music continued throughout the day on the main stage with more local acts, including pit-pop, folk-rock brass band Dennis; afro-Latin percussion and brass duo, Ladies of Midnight Blue; and headline act, ska and brass influenced, The Baghdaddies.

Families also took part in a mini Pride event in Woodhorn’s pit yard with Curious Arts while there was also crafting, storytelling and more activities.

Performers from Let’s Circus entertained the crowds with its new pony-themed street theatre performance, On the hoof, and there were pop-up artworks across the site from artists including Jason Wilshire-Mills, and an animated documentary featuring people from across South East Northumberland.

1. Miners' Picnic

The day started with the laying of wreaths to remember those who had lost their lives while working at mines.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Miners' Picnic

Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery was among those to lay a wreath.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Miners' Picnic

Cllr Bob Walkinshaw, Civic Head of Ashington Town Council, with his wreath.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

4. Miners' Picnic

Another wreath is laid at the memorial at Woodhorn Museum.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Woodhorn MuseumPerformersCoronavirus
Next Page
Page 1 of 4