More than 1,400 people attended the event last Saturday as it returned in person for the first time since 2019 following the Coronavirus pandemic.

The event started with the traditional miners’ memorial service and wreath laying, commemorating those who died in the coal mining industry.

Four local brass bands – Ashington Colliery Brass Band, Bedlington Brass Community Band, Ellington Colliery Band, Newbiggin Jayess Brass Band – performed together during the service, before taking to the main stage.

The music continued throughout the day on the main stage with more local acts, including pit-pop, folk-rock brass band Dennis; afro-Latin percussion and brass duo, Ladies of Midnight Blue; and headline act, ska and brass influenced, The Baghdaddies.

Families also took part in a mini Pride event in Woodhorn’s pit yard with Curious Arts while there was also crafting, storytelling and more activities.

Performers from Let’s Circus entertained the crowds with its new pony-themed street theatre performance, On the hoof, and there were pop-up artworks across the site from artists including Jason Wilshire-Mills, and an animated documentary featuring people from across South East Northumberland.

