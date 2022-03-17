Northumberland man wins £5k to get new drum kit - for his son
A father-of-three from Morpeth hopes his competition success will encourage his son to play the drums regularly.
Nigel Seed has been playing online at www.botb.com for a number of months. This involves answering a skilled competition question.
And earlier this month, the retired dentist was randomly selected from all the correct entries.
He has received around £5,000 to spend on a top-of-the-range Roland drum kit – including drumsticks, monitor, double kick pedal, hi-hat stand and headphones.
Nigel found out the news when BOTB (Best of the Best) presenter Christian Williams video-called him at home.
The 67-year-old, who worked as a dentist in the Cramlington area, said: “I played for my son Paul, who is a bit of a reluctant drummer but said he’d play if I won him a kit.
“I’ve been playing BOTB for about two years now to try and get it for him – I can’t believe it’s happened.”
Nigel, who is a keen musician himself, plays the guitar in a band called ‘Still Standing’, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic they have not performed together in a while.
He said: “Hopefully, if Paul will get on the drums and with Covid restrictions easing, we’ll be able to get back out there again.”
Nigel added that he will now have to look at what he can get for his other two sons – John, 31, and Tom, 25 – to make it a bit fairer.
Christian, who surprises the BOTB winners each week, said: “Well done Nigel! I used to play the drums as a teenager and it’s a lot of fun, so I’m excited for Paul to give it a go.”