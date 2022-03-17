Northumberland man wins £5k to get new drum kit - for his son

Nigel Seed.

Nigel Seed has been playing online at www.botb.com for a number of months. This involves answering a skilled competition question.

And earlier this month, the retired dentist was randomly selected from all the correct entries.

He has received around £5,000 to spend on a top-of-the-range Roland drum kit – including drumsticks, monitor, double kick pedal, hi-hat stand and headphones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel found out the news when BOTB (Best of the Best) presenter Christian Williams video-called him at home.

The 67-year-old, who worked as a dentist in the Cramlington area, said: “I played for my son Paul, who is a bit of a reluctant drummer but said he’d play if I won him a kit.

“I’ve been playing BOTB for about two years now to try and get it for him – I can’t believe it’s happened.”

Nigel, who is a keen musician himself, plays the guitar in a band called ‘Still Standing’, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic they have not performed together in a while.

He said: “Hopefully, if Paul will get on the drums and with Covid restrictions easing, we’ll be able to get back out there again.”

Nigel added that he will now have to look at what he can get for his other two sons – John, 31, and Tom, 25 – to make it a bit fairer.