Northumberland man who trained gun dogs for the Queen dies aged 98

Jack Hope on Holy Island in May 2019, where he spent his childhood and visited every birthday.

John Richard Hope – known as Jack – passed away at Summerhill Care Home in Alnwick on Monday, April 4. He was 98.

Born at ‘The Snook’ on Holy Island on May 21 1923, he and his siblings attended school on the island and travelled to and from lessons by donkey as it was too far to walk, and suitable roads had yet to be built.

When the Second World War broke out, Jack was too young to sign up but as soon as he was 17 he joined the Royal Naval Patrol Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Hope aged 19 in his naval uniform.

He was sent to HMS Ganges in Ipswich first before undergoing minesweeping training in the Firth of Forth. From 19, he served on various minesweepers and his final post was on HM BYMS 2049, where he was coxswain at the age of 21.

Jack was honoured numerous times during his time at sea and earned the following medals: The 1939-1945 Star, Atlantic Star, African Star, Italian Star, the King’ Badge and King George VI medal.

He was also awarded a Silver Badge which was established by Winston Churchill after the PM heard there was not an award for servicemen in the Royal Naval Patrol service.

After the war Jack met his future wife, Monica Foreman, who was a farmer and butcher’s daughter from Lowick. They married in 1947 and had three children – John, Michael and Phyllida.

Jack was hugely passionate about the great outdoors.

Over the next few years Jack had a variety of jobs. They included working as a part-time gamekeeper, keeping livestock and poultry, including a piggery, and also a school car service.

It was Jack’s love of the countryside and everything in it that led him to his next job of warden for Northumberland National Park, where he later becoming head warden after more staff were taken on. He was in charge of 398 square miles.

Due to his hard work and dedication to Northumberland National Park, he was awarded a British Empire Medal in 1977.

His interest and outstanding knowledge of botany and ornithology led him to become the Botanical Society of Britain and Ireland recorder for Northumberland and the Scottish borders. He also went on to lecture at Newcastle University, the Hancock Museum and many other groups and societies.

Jack Hope in a cowboy hat and neckerchief when he was invited to a fancy dress party, but didn't have a costume!

During his time with Northumberland National Park he was leader of the mountain rescue team and on one occasion, he and three colleagues had to climb Cheviot during a snow blizzard to locate a light aircraft which had crashed.

They had to carry the body down to Langleeford through snowdrifts and terrible blizzards.

Jack also enjoyed many country pursuits including shooting and picking up with his labradors. He was a professional gun dog trainer, bred many field trial champions and even trained gun dogs for the Queen and Queen Mother. He was also partial to a few glasses of Famous Grouse after a day’s shooting.

After taking early retirement from Northumberland National Park, Jack did not want to put his feet up, so got involved with training police cadets. He was also an assessor for the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award, continued his gun dog training and worked at Chillingham Castle on a project for Sir Humphrey Wakefield, where he supervised young offenders.

Jack Hope with three of his dogs on a hillside near Brandon.

He also found time to be a Special Constable for several years and was part of the Northumberland team which won the Specials quiz for three years in a row.

He spent his childhood on Holy Island and further up the coast at Goswick, but lived for many years in the Breamish Valley before moving to Wooler 12 years ago to be nearer family.

He was a familiar figure on the High Street and footpaths around the town, as he liked to take a walk twice a day, and relocated to Summerhill 10 months ago.

Details of his funeral are yet to be finalised.

Jack Hope (top right) served as a Special Constable and won the Specials annual quiz for three years in a row.