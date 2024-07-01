Northumberland man receives MBE for for services to young people in Berwick
and live on Freeview channel 276
After he was revealed as one of the people recognised in the King’s New Year Honours List six months ago, Scott Weightman was recently presented with his medal by Dr Caroline Pryer, in her capacity as Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, at a special ceremony.
Scott has been an integral part of the community in Spittal since his days as a teacher, and headteacher, in the local high school.
After retiring, he became a local councillor in 1995 and, later, a county councillor.
He passionately believed that there was a need for a supportive youth service in Berwick, so he pulled people together from the police, local schools, the Citizens’ Advice Bureau and Berwick Town Council and persuaded them to join together as trustees and develop a new charity – the Berwick Youth Project.
He acted as chairman for the first 10 years before becoming its patron and life-long trustee, still continuing in an active role.
Over the last 27 years, Scott has been a wonderful advocate of the project’s work – speaking from the heart to the wider community about the needs of young people.
Dr Pryer said: “Scott has shown an unwavering commitment and dedication in helping to improve the lives of young people in and around Berwick and is, I know, very proud of this enormous honour that has been bestowed upon him.
“I was delighted to have been able to present Scott with his medal in person and thank him on behalf of His Majesty the King for his life-long commitment to supporting young people.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.