Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Berwick man has now received his MBE for services to young people in the north Northumberland town.

After he was revealed as one of the people recognised in the King’s New Year Honours List six months ago, Scott Weightman was recently presented with his medal by Dr Caroline Pryer, in her capacity as Lord-Lieutenant of Northumberland, at a special ceremony.

Scott has been an integral part of the community in Spittal since his days as a teacher, and headteacher, in the local high school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After retiring, he became a local councillor in 1995 and, later, a county councillor.

Scott Weightman was recently presented with his medal by Dr Caroline Pryer.

He passionately believed that there was a need for a supportive youth service in Berwick, so he pulled people together from the police, local schools, the Citizens’ Advice Bureau and Berwick Town Council and persuaded them to join together as trustees and develop a new charity – the Berwick Youth Project.

He acted as chairman for the first 10 years before becoming its patron and life-long trustee, still continuing in an active role.

Over the last 27 years, Scott has been a wonderful advocate of the project’s work – speaking from the heart to the wider community about the needs of young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Pryer said: “Scott has shown an unwavering commitment and dedication in helping to improve the lives of young people in and around Berwick and is, I know, very proud of this enormous honour that has been bestowed upon him.