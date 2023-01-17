As the conflict in the country continues, Nick decided to help out by fundraising for a fire engine and donating it to Kyiv emergency services.

Nick is hoping to raise £8,000 to cover the cost of the vehicle, road tolls, ferry fees, insurance and diesel which is estimated to cost more than £1,500.

The fire engine is coming from a collector of emergency vehicles, who has serviced and prepped the vehicle ready for the journey, for just £5,000 – which is £2,500 less than the market value.

Nick Redmayne, from Rothbury, is fundraising to send a fire engine with emergency supplies to Ukraine.

Already, £2,977 has been donated, and as soon as rest of the money is donated, Nick will set out to buy the fire engine and begin his journey.

With help from the charity Help4Ukraine, the vehicle will be filled with medical equipment, first aid kits and spare fire supplies, like hoses.

Once filled, Nick and a co-driver will depart from Rothbury and be on the road for around four days, travelling via Amsterdam, Germany and Poland, to reach Ukraine where the fire engine will be sent to where is most in need.

Nick, 57, said: “It seems odd to be setting out on so short a journey, to a European country beleaguered by war. However, I know from partners in Ukraine that the fire engine will provide practical help to people most in need.

The fire engine, named Marjorie, will be filled with medical equipment and fire supplies.

"Today it’s cold here in Rothbury, but at least we’re not being bombed, our homes destroyed, and our family killed. From my previous visit to Kyiv in November I know absolutely that the fire engine will be put to immediate good use to help those people who need it most.

“Ukraine is suffering an existential threat to its existence. Those Ukrainians who have grown up since 1991 and the collapse of the Soviet Union look towards Europe and liberal European ideals of freedom and liberty. The alternative, if Russia’s invasion succeeds, is a return to a quasi-Soviet sphere characterised by an authoritarian gangster state where there’s no free press and political opposition figures are either in prison or dead. The choice is that simple.

“All donations large or small, will be very, very welcome.”

Nick Redmayne is setting off when the fundraiser hits £8,000.

