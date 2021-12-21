Northumberland man embarks on challenge to visit every lifeboat station in the UK and Ireland

RNLI fundraiser Chris Mason.

The 57-year-old grandfather is going to spend his free time during weekends and holidays over the next year completing the challenge and clocking up hundreds of miles – even sleeping in his car to save accommodation expenses.

Chris, who lives in Cornhill-on-Tweed, was so moved by the bravery and efforts watching lifeboat crew in action on TV programme ‘Saving Lives at Sea’, he decided he wanted to do his bit to help support the charity.

He said: “My main aim is to raise as much money for the RNLI as I can. I love to help people and be able to make a difference.”

After watching Saving Lives at Sea, Chris said: “Some things catch the back of your throat and I thought, ‘I’m going to raise the RNLI some money’.

“I love driving and love the coast so this is a perfect challenge for me. I'm visiting every lifeboat station in the UK and Ireland, including all the islands including Orkney, Shetland the Channel Islands and the Isles of Scilly.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the crew at each station and having the chance to thank them for the amazing work they do saving lives at sea.”

Chris, a motor mechanic and recovery patrol driver for Seahouses-based auto repair centre AJK Thompson, will be putting his automotive skills to good use, as he will be driving to each station in his trusty Vauxhall Astra, which he describes as ‘old and clapped out’.

He started his challenge at Bamburgh Castle – which served as the first lifeboat station in the world - where owner Francis Watson-Armstrong, himself a former RNLI volunteer lifeboat crewman, said: “What a fantastic challenge Chris is undertaking for such a worthy cause. We wish him every luck with his mission.

"It is thanks to the support of fundraisers like Chris that the RNLI can save lives at sea with their 24-hour rescue service. We are honoured that Chris began his challenge here at Bamburgh. One lifeboat station down and just another 238 to go!”

To donate visit gofundme.com and search for Chris’s Quest Lifeboat Station Tour.

