Northumberland man celebrates £120,000 'Lucky Dip' win on National Lottery
He matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life lottery draw on August 26.
The winner, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage.
Winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or, like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Wow, we are so excited for Mr. H, who can now look forward to being Set for Life and mortgage free. Congratulations!”
Set For Life involves picking five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10 – with a chance to win everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers.
