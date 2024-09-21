Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mystery man from Northumberland, known only as Mr H, has won £10,000 a month for one year.

He matched the five main numbers in the Set For Life lottery draw on August 26.

The winner, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or, like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

A Northumberland man has won £10,000 a month for a year. Picture: Pixabay

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Wow, we are so excited for Mr. H, who can now look forward to being Set for Life and mortgage free. Congratulations!”

Set For Life involves picking five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10 – with a chance to win everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers.