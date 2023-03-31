Gilbert Ward Academy – named after the man who helped set up Blyth’s first hospital and was known for treating survivors of the New Hartley pit disaster – is being built on the former site of Princess Louise First School.

It will cater for 80 children aged between 11 and 16 with social, emotional and mental health or autism spectrum disorder needs.

Barry was born in Northumberland and has lived in the county for 28 years. He studied at Sheffield Hallam University, has been a teacher and leader in four schools and has six years of experience as a senior leader.

A CGI of Gilbert Ward Academy and its new head, Barry Reed.

He is currently the deputy head and Designated Safeguarding Lead of an all-through special school in Newcastle.

Prior to this role, he led an autism specialist provision as vice principal and then acting principal, and has worked as a behaviour support trainer.

When asked about his ambitions for Gilbert Ward Academy, Barry said: “I believe that every child has a right to high-quality education and support that prepares them academically, socially and emotionally to live happy and fulfilled lives.

"My ambition is to do just that. I bring to the role extensive leadership experience within special education, having led special provisions spanning the full age range from five to 25.

“I am looking forward most to meeting the children who will be attending and their families. Family is important to me, when I’m not at work I spend time with my wife and daughter, often hiking in the Lake District. I also like cycling and like to explore the North Pennines with friends.”

Chris Richardson, chief executive officer of Prosper Learning Trust, which will run the school, said: “We are delighted to get Barry on board.

"I am looking forward to working with him and his team to provide the high quality specialist provision that Blyth and Northumberland so clearly need.”