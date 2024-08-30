Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following months of preparation, Lesbury resident Jim Beattie and his lifelong friend Alan McLean have completed the LEJOG challenge for charity.

Jim and Alan cycled the route from Land’s End to John o’Groats over 27 days between June 6 and July 2.

Jim, formerly the manager of Rio Tinto Alcan Farms, and Alan, previously managing director at HBS Ring Ltd were supported by their wives Liz and Mary, and their many friends, some of whom cycled alongside them for parts of the journey.

Mary followed them along the route driving a campervan, which they fondly named Bertha, and which was their home each night for the duration of the journey.

Jim Beattie and Alan McLean.

The roads were arduous at times with atrocious wet weather but Jim and Alan battled on up the hills and down the dales for the 1,108 mile challenge and have currently raised in excess of £28,000.

They are supporting the 'My Name'5 Doddie Foundation' and the 'Alzheimer's Society UK'.

Jim and Alan, friends since studying agriculture together in Aberdeen, wish to extend their thanks to everyone who has contributed to their efforts. They are particularly aware of the individuals and small groups who have donated what they could afford. They recounted a group of women outside a cafe who were struggling to make ends meet but collected £14 between them, there and then. Also the small boy who gave them his 95p pocket money.

They both enjoyed their 'trip of a lifetime' and are delighted with the amount they have raised to date.

Anyone wishing to add to their chosen charities can do so via: www.justgiving.com/team/jimmyandalancyclelejog2024