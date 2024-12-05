A Northumberland magistrate and civil servant is calling on others to join her in ensuring victims get justice.

Annie, 32, is urging people in the North East to consider volunteering as a magistrate for International Volunteer Day.

Across England and Wales, 14,500 ordinary people, who have no previous legal experience, volunteer as magistrates, acting as judicial office holders and hearing cases in the criminal court or the family court, in their communities. They play a crucial role in helping to cut down the court backlog and keeping the public safe.

Annie works for the Ministry of Justice in knowledge and information management, and became a magistrate three years ago after deciding she wanted to give up some of her time to help the community.

Annie is encouraging others to volunteer as a magistrate.

She sits mostly in the North Northumbria courts region, covering Newcastle, North Tyneside, Bedlington and up to the Scottish border.

Annie said: “I did look at different options like charity work, but being a magistrate appealed to me because I’d be providing a service to society.

“I really gave it a lot of thought – I spoke to other magistrates and observed the court proceedings, and it seemed really interesting and challenging.

“You don’t need any legal experience – it’s just about being a good listener, being fair and not being biased. Bring an open mind, rational thinking and a willingness to work in a team.

“A lot of people simply don’t realise that being a magistrate is a volunteer role. If you are someone who wants to make a difference in society, give back to your community and help to deliver justice, then you should apply.”

Annie, who is hoping to progress to become a Presiding Justice in the future, said being a magistrate had helped improve her confidence and decision-making skills, and has enjoyed working in a team with the other magistrates.

The Ministry of Justice is currently looking for people between the ages of 18 and 74 to volunteer in the North East.

Annie added: “It’s really important to be able to articulate your views.

“I’d like to see more younger women volunteer who can bring their life experience and maturity to the role. It gives you confidence and plenty of transferrable skills.

“It’s a great privilege to be entrusted to deliver justice in your community – I'd highly recommend it to people who want to play a part in what is a core role in our judicial system.”

All magistrates receive full training, a mentor, and on-going support from a legal adviser, who will help them to follow the correct procedures, and all decisions will be made as part of a team on a bench (panel of magistrates) to ensure a balanced and fair consideration of cases.

The bench works together in court to hear and decide cases and support one another. One magistrate acts as the Presiding Justice, who is required to speak in court, with supporting ‘wingers’.

To find out more about becoming a magistrate or to register your interest, visit https://magistrates.judiciary.uk