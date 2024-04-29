Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In total, 275,200 tickets have been sold and £28,600 has been paid out in cash prizes ranging from £25 to £250 and 4 players have won £2,000.

Tickets for the lottery cost just £1 a week and up to 60% of each ticket sold goes direct into community groups across the county. Players can nominate a group of their choice with 50p of every £1 ticket going to their specified group and the remaining 10p is distributed to other local groups through the Community Chest programme.

Border Links, a community enterprise and training provider for adults with learning disabilities in Amble and Berwick, among other locations, has been involved from the start.

Melanie Deans of Border Links (in red trousers) with one of the service users.

Melanie Deans, of Border Links said: “Thank you to the Northumberland Lottery which every penny helps, it all goes to what the guys are doing with their allotment, planning for trips, whatever it might be. Playing the Northumberland Lottery is helping everyone that comes to Border Links.”

It’s free and easy for local not-for profit organisations to sign up to the lottery and start raising funds and just 20 ticket sales a week can raise £500 annually.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for corporate resources at Northumberland County Council said: “It is fantastic to see so many community groups signing up. It’s quick and easy to do and we would urge organisations not already in the scheme to join and start raising money today!”

For more information, go to www.northumberlandlottery.co.uk