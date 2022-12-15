Pupils at The Dales School are pictured holding historical photographs of the railway on the hoardings.

The creation of a new station in Ashington forms part of the Northumberland Line project, which will reintroduce passenger rail services to freight-only routes in South East Northumberland.

School headteacher Sue Fisher said: “Everyone at The Dales School is delighted to be involved in the Northumberland Line arts strategy.

Pupils from The Dales School in front of the hoardings with, from left to right, Stuart McNaughton, head of economy and regeneration at Northumberland County Council; Sally Collins, deputy head teacher at The Dales School; council leader Glen Sanderson; deputy council leader Richard Wearmouth; Neil Blagburn, Northumberland Line programme delivery director; and local councillor Caroline Ball.

“Projects like this bring the community together, which is so important.

“The children had such a great time working and looking at the old photos, showing them how Northumberland has changed over the years."

The historical photographs, from the personal collections of former railway enthusiasts Malcolm Dunnett and Ken Groundwater, show the line during the 1960s, when it was last used by passengers.

Ashington Central county councillor Caroline Ball said: “It is great to see local children involved in the project and fantastic to see the hoardings in place around the Northumberland Line.

“Every milestone like the hoardings going up is a step closer to the reopening of the line.”

As part of the Northumberland Line project, stations will also be built in Bedlington, Blyth, Newsham, and Seaton Delaval.

Tracks will also be upgraded, accesses will be improved and new signal locations will be created, allowing an Ashington to Newcastle service to run every 30 minutes from early 2024.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It is fantastic to see these hoardings starting to go up and it is only fitting they are at what will be the gateway station for the project.

“Bringing the community with us on this hugely ambitious project is key and we are working with a number of schools and groups along the line to involve them.

“It must be a proud moment for the pupils from The Dales School and all their families and friends to see them on our new signage.

