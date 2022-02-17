Northumberland lighthouse works get the green light
Modernisation works at a lighthouse off the Northumberland coast have been given the green light.
Trinity House had submitted a planning application seeking listed building consent for the works on the Inner Farne lighthouse.
Its proposals include alterations to the light pedestal to a more efficient and reliable LED source, the removal and replacement of existing antenna and the addition of an electrical point next to the main door.
Rosalind Kain, built heritage and design officer at Northumberland County Council, reported: “The works proposed would not harm the architectural or historic interest of the lighthouse or its significance.
"These are essential works and would safeguard the lighthouse in its original function. The works are reversible additions. Alterations and adaptions are necessary to historic lighthouses to reflect changing requirements and technology.”
There were no objections.
The Grade II listed structure was built in 1809 and is now owned by the National Trust.
In 1910 it was one of the first Trinity House lighthouses to be automated.