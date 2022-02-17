Northumberland lighthouse works get the green light

Trinity House had submitted a planning application seeking listed building consent for the works on the Inner Farne lighthouse.

Its proposals include alterations to the light pedestal to a more efficient and reliable LED source, the removal and replacement of existing antenna and the addition of an electrical point next to the main door.

Rosalind Kain, built heritage and design officer at Northumberland County Council, reported: “The works proposed would not harm the architectural or historic interest of the lighthouse or its significance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inner Farne lighthouse.

"These are essential works and would safeguard the lighthouse in its original function. The works are reversible additions. Alterations and adaptions are necessary to historic lighthouses to reflect changing requirements and technology.”

There were no objections.

The Grade II listed structure was built in 1809 and is now owned by the National Trust.