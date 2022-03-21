Northumberland lifeboat station supported by Freemasons
Lifeboat stations on the Northumberland coast have received generous donations from Freemasons.
Seahouses RNLI received £10,000 from the Northumberland Mark Master Masons Benevolent Fund
It will be put towards the cost of replacing lifeboat crew kit, to help keep them warm, safe and dry while carrying out their volunteer roles.
Lifeboat operations manager Mark Loughlin, accepted the cheque on behalf of the station and the RNLI, said: “This was a tremendously generous donation, which we are delighted to receive, and will most certainly help to ensure our crews are always properly equipped with the best kit when putting to sea, as part of the upgrade of our crews’ personal safety clothing equipment.”
Pictured are mechanic Graeme Trotter, coxswain Craig Pringle, operations manager Mark Loughlin, Lodge committee members and crew member Kika Isakiewicz.
The Northumberland Mark Benevolent Fund is the charity of the Mark Master Masons and Royal Ark Mariners in the Province of Northumberland.