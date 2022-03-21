Northumberland lifeboat station supported by Freemasons

It will be put towards the cost of replacing lifeboat crew kit, to help keep them warm, safe and dry while carrying out their volunteer roles.

Lifeboat operations manager Mark Loughlin, accepted the cheque on behalf of the station and the RNLI, said: “This was a tremendously generous donation, which we are delighted to receive, and will most certainly help to ensure our crews are always properly equipped with the best kit when putting to sea, as part of the upgrade of our crews’ personal safety clothing equipment.”