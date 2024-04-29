Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The county council’s library service marks its 100th anniversary this year – with its place at the heart of local communities secured.

During 2023, residents borrowed almost half a million physical items from libraries and 321,674 digital items, up a total of 26 percent on the previous year.

In addition, 12,152 new people signed up for free membership, no doubt joining some of the 40,000 guests, who attended the 3,021 events hosted across the county.

Councillor Jeff Watson (right) with Poet Laureate Simon Armitage (left). Picture: Kate Buckingham Photography.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: “Libraries is a shining-star led by a fantastic team of committed and enthusiastic staff who bring creativity and positivity to everything they do.

“It has been a tough few years with the pandemic, followed by the cost of living crisis. During COVID, residents used the digital services to keep themselves busy and entertained – they say you are never alone if you’ve got a book.

“Our 30 libraries offer a warm space to meet, with free access to books, the internet and research facilities and, of course, our friendly staff.

“Library members can save hundreds of pounds by borrowing books instead of buying them and accessing free online publications, such as newspapers.

“People have shown how much they appreciate the service by voting with their feet and using it – and long may that remain the case.

“The council continues to invest in the service, and £200,000 has been earmarked to improve the mobile library service after feedback from residents.”

Other highlights include the opening of new premises at Morpeth, which saw membership rise from 4,584 to 5,797 in a year, and the successful reopening of South Beach library, which is run with volunteer support.

Haltwhistle Library welcomed Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, as part of the centenary celebrations - also to marking the 10th anniversary of Northumberland's designation as an International Dark Skies Park.