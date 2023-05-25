News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland Libraries launch knitting initiative to mark Dementia Action Week

To support Dementia Action Week, members of Northumberland Libraries have created ‘twiddle-muffs’ for sufferers.
By Charlie Watson
Published 25th May 2023, 09:06 BST- 1 min read

The special muffs have tactile objects attached, such as buttons, beads, toggles and ribbons to go to hospitals, care homes and individuals to keep their hands and minds busy.

People with dementia often have restless hands and the colourful muffs provide visual, tactile and sensory stimulation while keeping hands snug and warm at the same time.

Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: “This is a great example of how libraries can involve residents in volunteering their time and skills in a supportive environment to make a contribution to the community – while at the same time having fun and meeting other people.

Some of the twiddle-muffs created by the knit 'n' natter groups.Some of the twiddle-muffs created by the knit 'n' natter groups.
Dementia is a devastating illness for all those affected and their families. Helping to make the muffs, which are very well received, shows how easy it is to get involved and make a difference.”

