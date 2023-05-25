The special muffs have tactile objects attached, such as buttons, beads, toggles and ribbons to go to hospitals, care homes and individuals to keep their hands and minds busy.

People with dementia often have restless hands and the colourful muffs provide visual, tactile and sensory stimulation while keeping hands snug and warm at the same time.

Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries, said: “This is a great example of how libraries can involve residents in volunteering their time and skills in a supportive environment to make a contribution to the community – while at the same time having fun and meeting other people.

Some of the twiddle-muffs created by the knit 'n' natter groups.