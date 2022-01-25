Northumberland libraries increase digital books offer

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for culture.

The Northumberland digital library provides free access to thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks and digital copies of newspaper and magazines.

Over 300 new eBooks have just been added to the digital library BorrowBox. And all you need to access the resources is your library card and PIN.

If you aren’t already a library member you can join for free by logging on to mylibrary.co.uk and following the instructions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for culture, said: “Whether you want to do some reading yourself or you’re looking for books for the kids, there’s a wealth of material you can access online free of charge.

“While we appreciate that many people still prefer books, we also know that more and more people are reading using digital devices and our digital library offers instant and easy access to a vast choice of reading material.”

If there is an author or title you would like to see in the digital library, then please let library staff know by filling in the online request form stating whether you would like it in eBook or eAudiobook and the library team will try to help where they can.

If you need help setting up your device to access the digital library, contact the Digital Helpline via 0345 600 6400 and an appointment will be arranged to talk you through the process free of charge and privately.