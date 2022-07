The Baton was welcomed through the streets of Alnwick and Blyth as part of its journey going the length and breadth of England, culminating at the Opening Ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 28.

Activities took place in both town centres to mark the celebrations.

Here are some pictures from the day, kindly provided by Northumberland County Council.

If you took some photos at either Alnwick or Blyth, please email them to us – [email protected]

1. Alnwick town centre 1 Queen’s Baton Relay in Alnwick. Photo: Northumberland County Council Photo Sales

2. Alnwick town centre 2 Queen’s Baton Relay in Alnwick. Photo: Northumberland County Council Photo Sales

3. Alnwick town centre 3 Queen’s Baton Relay in Alnwick. Photo: Northumberland County Council Photo Sales

4. Alnwick town centre 4 Queen’s Baton Relay in Alnwick. Photo: Northumberland County Council Photo Sales