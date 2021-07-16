Northumberland lad Brad returns home and posts thank you video on Instagram

Brad leaves the Love Island villa.

The Amble labourer has also been reunited with his beloved grandmother after returning to the UK before Majorca is put on the amber travel list on Monday. After this date, anyone travelling here from the Spanish island will have to self-isolate for 10 days.

Viewers were glued to their screens on Wednesday night as Brad and love interest Lucinda Strafford had to decide between themselves which one would leave the villa, bringing an abrupt end to their time together.

The pair had been voted the least compatible couple by the public but chivalrous Brad said he would go, so Lucinda wouldn’t have to.

He has since returned home to Northumberland and at lunchtime today, posted a picture of him and his grandmother Joyce (75), who he lives with, accompanied by the message: “Well I’m back and reunited with me Nana!

By 3.20pm, it had already achieved more than 134,000 “likes”.

Joyce reportedly had never even heard of the show until her clean-living grandson told her he’d been chosen as one of the 11 contestants.

Brad also uploaded a 12-second video thanking his supporters, in which he said: "I just want to do a quick message to say thanks everyone that showed 'us support on the show. It's been an absolute blast and I hope I've made you’s all proud."