After months of intense training, a Northumberland veteran is all set and ready to embark on a 500km solo paddle along the Hess River in the Northern Yukon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veteran Dan Smith will set off on his epic adventure on July 11 with the prospect of navigating through the Canadian alpine wilderness across rapids with only remote back up for support.

The Hess is considered to be the most remote and challenging canoe-able whitewater rivers in Yukon and the ambassador for homeless veterans’ charity Launchpad will be faced with relentless wilderness – armed to fend for himself with only his canoe, bear spray, a shot gun to protect himself from apex predators and enough food and supplies to last him for the two-week trek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan, from Belford, is no stranger to setting himself personal challenges. In 2018, to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, he kayaked solo the length of Britain.

Kayaker Dan Smith.

He successfully completed the 998-mile ‘Paddle of Britain’ challenge, setting off from the top of Scotland and paddled via inland waterways to the south coast of England in just 53 days, raising an impressive £27,000.

For this year’s challenge, he is raising awareness and aiming to raise £30,000, which will be split between two charities (Launchpad and Team Forces).

Dan said: “All the hard work is done now. It’s been challenging because I needed to train on rapids that would replicate what I’ll be faced with along the Hess River so most of my training has been up in Scotland, but I’ve managed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This challenge has always been a dream of mine and I can’t wait to get going. I’m physically and mentally prepared for what lies ahead and I know it’s going to be tough, but I’m ready.

“As a veteran, I wanted to give back to charities that are close to my heart and support those who are less fortunate and have struggled with the transition from the military to civilian life.”

When Dan arrives in Canada, he will be flown into Keele Lake deep in Yukon territory and at that point, he will have to fend on his own for two weeks. He will be documenting his journey with cameras.

For more information and to make a donation, go to www.gofundme.com/f/1oip56azg0