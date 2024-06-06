Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northumberland joiner that overcame his own mental and physical challenges has started a new business aimed at fostering self-belief and resilience in young people.

Chris Garvey, who runs CG Joinery and Building in Bedlington, founded the firm Wolf Instinct Mindset to address the mental health challenges faced by young people.

His primary business remains loft conversions, commercial conversions, HMO conversions, and garage conversions, but he is now increasingly focused on promoting a positive mindset and believes there is a gap in the market for his work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris said: “My daughter struggled with her mindset and mental health a few years ago. I searched for resources to help her but found a glaring gap in the market for education tailored to children to help them understand and create a positive mindset.

Chris, pictured with his children Lily, aged 9, and Bobby, aged 11, hopes his book will help young people prepare for life's challenges. (Photo by Angela Carrington / The Bigger Picture Agency)

“That is when I decided to leverage my own personal growth journey to create something impactful for kids.

“Looking ahead, I believe that the next huge pandemic on the horizon will be young people’s mental health and we must act now to prevent this from happening.”

He added: “I believe that by equipping children with a positive mindset early on, we can mitigate the prevalence of mental health issues in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My goal is to empower children to embrace discomfort, cultivate resilience, and unlock their full potential.”

Wolf Instinct Mindset will organise a programme of activities that takes children safely out of their comfort zones and encourages them to overcome fears through outdoor challenges.

The challenges are conducted in a safe environment under the supervision of trained professionals, with an emphasis on building confidence and perseverance.

Chris has also written a book called Whispers of the Wolf Within: Tales of Hidden Strength in order to introduce children to the power of a positive mindset through stories of characters overcoming challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hopes this will equip children with the self-belief and resilience needed to navigate life’s obstacles, and a second book in the series is due out later this summer.

An online community and a podcast for educating parents and children on the power of a positive mindset are also part of Chris’ future plans.

Chris said: “Children today spend a significant amount of time indoors mainly on computers, often shielded from discomfort and challenges. They do not do what the older generation did, which is play out and have mini adventures.

“As a result, as they get older, they do not have life experiences and do not know how to handle things. They lack the resilience and self-belief necessary to cope with adversity later in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through Wolf Instinct’s Alpha Outdoor Challenges, we aim to provide them with the tools and mindset needed to thrive in the face of challenges through exercises like assault courses, tree climbing, and problem solving.