Northumberland is the top destination for a grounding getaway in the UK

Northumberland has been ranked as the best location for a grounding getaway in the UK.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Jan 2024, 17:45 GMT
Beach huts in Amble.Beach huts in Amble.
Getting away from the crowds, breathing in the fresh air and stepping away from the noise of every-day life is part of what makes a good grounding getaway, with another element being people reconnecting with their surroundings.

This is why the team at Park Holidays have considered metrics such as population numbers, air pollution scores and noise pollution scores in their rankings.

Northumberland was in the top spot. It had the lowest noise pollution of the UK counties analysed (145dB) and second best air quality score of 7 (given by aqicn.org).

The Isle of Wight was ranked second. It had a slightly lower air quality score of 9, but was boosted in the rankings due to its smaller population (around 130,000) and noise pollution score (146dB).

Cornwall, Dorset and Shropshire were ranked third, fourth and fifth respectively.

