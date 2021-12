So as 2021 draws to a close, we wanted to celebrate the beauty across Northumberland – from the coastline to the countryside.

We asked the Northumberland Gazette readers to share their favourite photographs, taken by them throughout this year.

Here are some of your fantastic shots. You can add your own to our post on Facebook here. Thank you to everyone who sent in a picture.

1. Peace Sunrise on Holy Island, pictured in October 2021. Photo: Sue Dyke

2. A winter's day Etta the pony has a trot through the snow in the Tyne Valley. Photo: Libby Ivison

3. Majestic Warkworth Castle stands tall and proud. Photo: Helen Trotman

4. Reflections The River Wansbeck at sunset. Photo: Fil Sands