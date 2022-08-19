News you can trust since 1854
A new day dawns in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea. Thanks to Rachael Young for the beautiful picture and happy World Photography Day.

Northumberland in pictures - Celebrating the beautiful scenery across Northumberland for World Photography Day

Searching for a beauty spot to take that perfect photo? Northumberland is packed with picturesque places to choose from.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 19th August 2022, 9:21 am

And there’s no better time than World Photography Day (Friday, August 19) to celebrate the wonderful scenery the county has to offer.

Ahead of today’s milestone – an annual celebration of photography and its history – we called on the Gazette readers to send in their best pictures from the year so far.

The submissions were something special.

From coastal beauties to special sunrises; here are some of your striking shots in celebration of World Photography Day.

See more on our Facebook page here and add yours to the post.

1. Castle on the hill

Lindisfarne Castle stands proud and tall on Holy Island. Is it one of your favourite places for a visit?

Photo: Lauren Slack

2. Wildlife

Grazing in Rothbury - and enjoying the views of the rolling hills.

Photo: Su Atkinson

3. Reflections

Beautiful blue skies over Warkworth River.

Photo: Kath Elliott

4. Atmosphere

Not a soul in sight at Amble Pier.

Photo: Natalie Henderson

