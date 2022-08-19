And there’s no better time than World Photography Day (Friday, August 19) to celebrate the wonderful scenery the county has to offer.

Ahead of today’s milestone – an annual celebration of photography and its history – we called on the Gazette readers to send in their best pictures from the year so far.

The submissions were something special.

From coastal beauties to special sunrises; here are some of your striking shots in celebration of World Photography Day.

See more on our Facebook page here and add yours to the post.

1. Castle on the hill Lindisfarne Castle stands proud and tall on Holy Island. Is it one of your favourite places for a visit? Photo: Lauren Slack Photo Sales

2. Wildlife Grazing in Rothbury - and enjoying the views of the rolling hills. Photo: Su Atkinson Photo Sales

3. Reflections Beautiful blue skies over Warkworth River. Photo: Kath Elliott Photo Sales

4. Atmosphere Not a soul in sight at Amble Pier. Photo: Natalie Henderson Photo Sales