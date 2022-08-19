Northumberland in pictures - Celebrating the beautiful scenery across Northumberland for World Photography Day
Searching for a beauty spot to take that perfect photo? Northumberland is packed with picturesque places to choose from.
And there’s no better time than World Photography Day (Friday, August 19) to celebrate the wonderful scenery the county has to offer.
Ahead of today’s milestone – an annual celebration of photography and its history – we called on the Gazette readers to send in their best pictures from the year so far.
The submissions were something special.
From coastal beauties to special sunrises; here are some of your striking shots in celebration of World Photography Day.
See more on our Facebook page here and add yours to the post.
Page 1 of 2