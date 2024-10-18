Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northumberland Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (NIFCA) has relaunched its successful Lobster V-notching scheme.

After a hiatus following the 2017 national prohibition on landing egg bearing females (berried hens), the initiative has been reintroduced in response to industry feedback.

This year, NIFCA has already measured, v-notched and released more than 1,070 female European lobsters into local waters.

From 2000 to 2017, NIFCA's v-notching programme resulted in the protection of over 20,000 female lobsters, helping to sustain the region’s lobster fishery.

NIFCA officers v-notching and releasing lobsters off the Berwickshire coast.

By protecting reproductive lobsters from being caught, v-notching ensures a healthy breeding population, which in turn supports a sustainable and profitable fishing industry.

Mark Southerton, Chief Officer at NIFCA, said: “We’re thrilled to restart the Lobster V-notching scheme, which has been so well supported by the local fishing community.

“The programme has been instrumental in maintaining the sustainability of lobster stocks in our district and the feedback from local fishers played a key role in our decision to bring it back.

“Protecting both female and larger male lobsters will help ensure the long-term balance and health of the population, which is crucial for the future of our local fishery.”

Under NIFCA’s Crustacea Conservation Byelaw, any lobster with a v-notch cut in its tail is legally protected and cannot be landed.

This local measure, combined with national legislation, helps to boost the reproductive capacity of the species to support stock replenishment.

The process involves buying lobsters from local wholesalers, measuring, and recording their details, and then marking them by removing a small v-shaped piece from the inner tail flap.