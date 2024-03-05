Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cicarelli won the Robert Equi Cup at the National Ice Cream Competition, which was held at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Yorkshire by industry body the Ice Cream Alliance.

The firm produces ice cream for wholesale at its Cramlington base and runs an ice cream shop at the beach in Blyth, as well as a fleet of ice cream vans.

Boss of Cicarelli, Domenico Gregorio, said: "This is extra special to me to win. I am over the moon.

Boss of Cicarelli, Domenico Gregorio, collects a trophy at the competition for the third year in a row. (Photo by Ice Cream Alliance)

“You have to be the best of the best to win because there is nowhere to hide in this category. There are no flavours used, not even vanilla, so the product has to speak for itself.

“The queues I get at South Beach, Blyth are usually long for the best and finest gelato, but after word gets round about this they will be absolutely huge.

“I have been in the trade over 20 years and this is the hardest trophy to win, and has the most entries, so I am absolutely delighted to have won it. It is brilliant.”

This follows Ciccarelli winning awards for its blackcurrant sorbet and white chocolate gelato last year and for its vanilla flavour in 2022.

Ice Cream Alliance president Katy Alston, said: “Congratulations to Domenico and Ciccarelli for a thoroughly deserved award.