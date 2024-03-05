Northumberland ice cream maker 'delighted' to scoop national award at industry expo
Cicarelli won the Robert Equi Cup at the National Ice Cream Competition, which was held at the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show in Yorkshire by industry body the Ice Cream Alliance.
The firm produces ice cream for wholesale at its Cramlington base and runs an ice cream shop at the beach in Blyth, as well as a fleet of ice cream vans.
Boss of Cicarelli, Domenico Gregorio, said: "This is extra special to me to win. I am over the moon.
“You have to be the best of the best to win because there is nowhere to hide in this category. There are no flavours used, not even vanilla, so the product has to speak for itself.
“The queues I get at South Beach, Blyth are usually long for the best and finest gelato, but after word gets round about this they will be absolutely huge.
“I have been in the trade over 20 years and this is the hardest trophy to win, and has the most entries, so I am absolutely delighted to have won it. It is brilliant.”
This follows Ciccarelli winning awards for its blackcurrant sorbet and white chocolate gelato last year and for its vanilla flavour in 2022.
Ice Cream Alliance president Katy Alston, said: “Congratulations to Domenico and Ciccarelli for a thoroughly deserved award.
“It is our biggest award ceremony ever and shows that ice cream is very much at the heart of Britain's heritage.”