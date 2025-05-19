Defra has now lifted regional mandatory housing requirements for poultry that had been in place to help limit the spread of bird flu (avian influenza).

As of Thursday, May 15, it was no longer a legal requirement for bird keepers across Northumberland to keep their birds housed.

The relaxation of the rules applies whether you have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock.

As birds may have been housed for several months, there is a seven-day transition period in effect covering May 15 to May 22 during which, where necessary, previously housed birds must be released gradually to minimise welfare issues.

Bird keepers will still be required to adhere to strict biosecurity measures to help keep flocks safe. This includes regularly cleaning and disinfecting equipment, clothing and vehicles when entering or exiting sites and limiting access to non-essential workers or visitors.

While the housing restriction has been lifted, there may still be dead or sick wild birds in both inland and coastal areas. Members of the public are being asked not to touch these birds but to report their location to Defra via www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds – you can also report dead wild birds by phone on 03459 335577.

If you keep captive birds such as poultry, including as pets, and you suspect avian influenza, you must report this to Defra on 0300 0200301.

Full guidance covering biosecurity requirements and other useful information about avian influenza, including the main clinical signs to look out for, can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu