Northumberland households taking in Ukrainian refugees need more financial help due to cost of living crisis
Hundreds of visas have been issued for Ukrainians to stay with hosts in Northumberland – but a new survey reveals hosts need support from the government to continue, as costs soar.
Since March, Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion have been able to apply for a visa to stay in the UK under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.
The scheme, also known as "Homes for Ukraine", allows individuals to host refugees for a minimum of six months.
As of August 2, 465 visas had been issued for refugees staying with hosts in Northumberland – 338 of which had arrived in the UK the day before.
A new survey has suggested that hosts need more financial help from the government amid the cost of living crisis, which has rapidly pushed up the price of food, energy and fuel.
Across the UK, more than 17,000 sponsors responded to the questionnaire between July 7 and July 14, with more than 70% saying the crisis has impacted their ability to provide support.
Among those who said they were only planning on hosting for six months, or were not sure, 40% said an increase in the £350 monthly payments they receive would encourage them to provide accommodation longer term.
The Local Government Association, a membership body for local authorities, said better information was needed on what options are available after the six-month initial placement period.
It added that the "thank you" payment should be increased to reduce the burden on sponsors.
Separate data shows there was one refugee household owed a homelessness duty in Northumberland as of the end of June.