Northumberland holiday park seeks permission to open early for caravan owners

Bourne Leisure, which operates Haggerston Castle Holiday Park, near Berwick, is seeking to change a planning condition designed to prevent year-round stays.

The condition states that no caravan shall be occupied between January 9 and March 9.

But an application by David Fairclough of Bourne Leisure states: “We would like to allow our owners back onto the park to stay overnight from March 4.

Haggerston Castle Holiday Park.

"We had to close six weeks earlier than planned due to Storm Arwen.

“As a gesture of goodwill we wish to open a few days earlier than March 9. This will allow us to show our appreciation to our owners by giving them sole access to our facilities without holidaymakers on the site.