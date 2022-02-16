Northumberland holiday park seeks permission to open early for caravan owners
Caravan owners at a popular holiday park could be allowed to stay earlier than usual this spring.
Bourne Leisure, which operates Haggerston Castle Holiday Park, near Berwick, is seeking to change a planning condition designed to prevent year-round stays.
The condition states that no caravan shall be occupied between January 9 and March 9.
But an application by David Fairclough of Bourne Leisure states: “We would like to allow our owners back onto the park to stay overnight from March 4.
"We had to close six weeks earlier than planned due to Storm Arwen.
“As a gesture of goodwill we wish to open a few days earlier than March 9. This will allow us to show our appreciation to our owners by giving them sole access to our facilities without holidaymakers on the site.
"We have circa 700 owners on the park of which we'd expect 100 to 200 to come down on the weekend of March 4-6, bringing additional visitors to the area.”