RSPCA figures have rrevealed a shocking increase in Northumberland pet neglect reports.

As part of the charity’s ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’ campaign, statistics were released showing Northumberland’s neglect incidents increased to 265 reports during the first nine months of 2024, compared to 188 reports in 2023, – the highest rise in England at 41%.

The animal welfare charity has seen an almost 25% increase in animal neglect reports across England as a whole between January and September 2024, with its emergency cruelty line recording 48,814 incidents of neglect, up from 38,977 for the same period in 2023.

The average amount of reports is 15 every single hour - or approximately one every 4 minutes.

Jack was found in Northumberland and rehabilitated by the RSPCA.

The RSPCA believes the increase in neglect is due to an increase in pet ownership during Covid 19 and the current financial hardships faced by many.

Some neglected animals are now in RSPCA care and are looking for their forever home, like the 18-month-old cat, Jack, who was rescued in Northumberland after being found with a serious untreated eye injury.

At first, he was withdrawn and did not trust humans, but after having an operation to remove his eye he is now showing his playful and loving side and is looking for a new home. Find more about him here.

RSPCA superintendent, Jo Hirst, said: “One call every four minutes is a frightening statistic. Coupled with this we have also seen a startling increase in abandonment cases up 30% in just three years.

“Sadly we expect the crisis to worsen as more people tend to struggle with increased costs around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping - along with energy bills.

“But we can make a difference, which is why we are asking the public to support our appeal, Join The Christmas Rescue, and help our rescuers,veterinary teams, branches and centre staff, who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives.”

Jo added: “To help more neglected animals we must work together to make it a happy Christmas for every kind. We’re calling on everyone who believes that no animal should be left to suffer this Christmas to donate to our appeal today.”

To help the RSPCA rescue more animals visit the RSPCA website.