NPC Ponteland’s senior practice lead Nicola Rice has been shortlisted for the Practice Manager of the Year category at the 2025 General Practice Awards.

Organised by Cogora (publisher of Pulse and Management in Practice), the accolades celebrate excellence across primary care – recognising individuals and teams across the country who go above and beyond. The winners will be announced later this year.

Nicola has been recognised for her outstanding leadership and the transformation she has achieved at NPC Ponteland, which is a Northumbria Primary Care GP practice. Northumbria Primary Care is an at-scale provider of primary care services in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Stepping into her role during a period of instability, she has improved patient experience, guided the practice through a period of change and boosted team morale.

Nicola has also strengthened engagement with the practice’s patient participation group, ensuring services reflect local needs.

David Hedgcock, NPC’s managing director, said: “Nicola’s shortlisting is a fantastic achievement and a reflection of the hard work she has put into transforming NPC Ponteland over recent years.

“I’ve seen first-hand the challenges faced by Ponteland. Nicola and the team have used this to create momentum, team spirit and a dogmatic approach to turning the practice around.

“Her leadership has fostered a supportive environment for staff and greatly improved services for patients. The warmth and connectivity amongst the team is palpable and like nothing I’ve seen at NPC Ponteland previously.

“I’ve every confidence the practice will use this foundation to do great things. We’re proud to see Nicola recognised nationally and delighted that the whole practice team’s progress is being celebrated, rightly so!”

In addition, patients have benefited from more efficient systems, better access to care and a stronger focus on community health, while staff have gained from a positive, supportive workplace culture.

Nicola said: “I’m over the moon to be shortlisted for Practice Manager of the Year, but this nomination really belongs to the whole team at NPC Ponteland. Their hard work and commitment to our patients is second to none. I feel so lucky to work alongside them every day.”

“For me, this nomination is about the difference we’ve been able to make for patients. Improving access, building trust and shaping services around local needs has been at the heart of everything we do.”