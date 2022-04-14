Emily Clapham, 12, from Cramlington, won a public vote on social media with her design that shows a 1970s campervan - which was the first vehicle to travel through the Tyne Tunnels when it switched to open-road-tolling - and the bees that live at the tunnels.

Tunnels operator, TT2, launched a competition to find a design that celebrates the tunnels becoming more environmentally friendly, with faster journeys and reduced congestion, since the river crossing became barrierless last November.

The competition saw thousands of people vote.

Emily Clapham and artist Mark Shields with Emily’s mural at the Tyne Tunnels.

Children from across the North East submitted their entries, which were whittled down to four finalists.

Emily and her dad helped local artist Mark Shields paint the mural onto a wall at the Tyne Tunnels North site, in Wallsend.

Emily said: “Winning the competition has been an amazing experience.

“I am so proud of the design and how the artist recreated it for the mural. I never expected to be so huge.

“Mark has really inspired me and he even let me help with the painting. I got to visit the Tyne Tunnels for a tour and even got to see the control room. I am so grateful for the opportunity and will never forget it.

Philip Smith, TT2 chief executive, said: “Emily’s design looks fantastic.