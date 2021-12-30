Northumberland girl excels at London International Horse Show
A Northumberland girl has proved herself to be one of the best young riders in the country.
Martha Cussins, from Alnwick, took second place at The London International Horse Show
The hotly contested Mini Major event brings together eight of the Pony Club’s best young riders from across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
The event pairs young riders up with senior internationals to compete in a relay against the clock.
Martha, from the North Northumberland Pony Club, riding Pegaz was paired with crowd favourite and Frenchman Dan Delsart on Granby.
First to compete, Dan jumped the last fence hands free whilst Martha put in a brilliant performance to take second place.
Held on the last day of the show and with a Christmas theme, the event is hugely popular.
The 12-year-old qualified for the once in a lifetime opportunity when she took Reserve Champion at the prestigious Pony Club National Championships in Warwickshire in the summer.