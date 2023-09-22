News you can trust since 1854
Northumberland gets active to celebrate this year's National Fitness Day

A record number of county residents joined in the fun and spirit of National Fitness Day by taking part in free activities and classes laid on by Active Northumberland to mark the day.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:14 BST
There were a range of free swim, gym, and fitness classes available on Wednesday, September 20 – with something for everyone, regardless of age or fitness level.

This year’s campaign theme ‘Your Health is for Life’ called for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to come together to recognise the importance of prioritising being active for mental well-being as well as physical health.

One of the key events of the day was held at the new Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre. Instructor Leona Petch from the Les Mills headquarters came up to teach some amazing free fitness classes alongside Active Northumberland's expert instructors, with more than 350 people attending.

Coun Jeff Watson, county council cabinet member for promoting healthy lives, Mark Warnes, Leona Petch from Les Mills and members of the Active Northumberland fitness team.
Morpeth Sports and Leisure Centre was also one of the first centres in the world to debut the new Les Mills Shapes class, which aims to sculpt and strengthen all areas of the body.

Meanwhile, up to 400 children from 16 schools across the county also joined in the day – enjoying bowling and Clip ‘n Climb at Concordia, Wentworth and Ponteland Sports Centres.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “It was really encouraging to see so many people turn up on the day.

“Active Northumberland’s team of friendly and experienced staff are always on hand to offer plenty of help and support along the way, so if you missed National Fitness Day and want to find out more, check out our website and do get in touch.”

