Northumberland Gazette readers' thumbs up to same sex couples on Strictly Come Dancing
Northumberland Gazette readers have given a thumbs-up to the idea of same sex couples competing on Strictly Come Dancing.
The hugely popular show returns next weekend – with North East comic Chris Ramsey among those competing – and BBC bosses have confirmed they are open to having same sex couples next year.
We asked readers what they thought – and 53 per cent of voters in our Facebook poll said they backed the plan. Opinions from people commenting below were divided, with many saying they could not understand the problem with the plan
Hayley Turner said: “I hate the fact that in this day and age there even has to be a poll about this - if a same sex couple works artistically then great, if not then don’t pair them.
“I understand why from a LGBT+ friend point of view we need as a society to push boundaries such as these, but it saddens me that it should have to happen rather than be an accepted.”
Lynne Crosby wrote: “You ought to have a third option - ' Dont care.’ This is 2019 and it shouldn’t even be up for discussion.”
Ali Dunn agreed: “Why isn’t there a “I don’t care button”? I don’t care who dances with whom just dance!” while Garry Allan said: “ It's the media that make this an issue, no one’s bothered.”
Peter Foote, however, WAS bothered: “Absolutely not. Is nothing sacred? Poor Brucey would be turning in his grave!”, he said, while Bill Hardy wrote: “What is it with the BBC?“It has pushed the gender boundaries for years, must be something in the water down there.”