Northumberland Gazette readers say reality TV stars need more support as MPs investigate issue

Northumberland Gazette readers say reality TV stars need more support after they appear on shows.
Our Facebook poll asked: “As Love Island stars prepare to appear before MPs investigating reality TV, do you think the aftercare provided to those taking part in the programmes is enough?”
Almost 300 people voted, with just 45% of those saying the care provided was adequate.
Angela Brown said: “I think the companies who fund and produce these programmes are responsible for the aftercare of these wannabe stars!”
Elaine Finch wrote: “These people know exactly what they are heading for. To me it’s a load of young adults who get their clothes off to impress others.
“I don’t see any point in these programmes.”
Julie Howard said: “They know the score, they’ve seen the tragedies. On their head, so to speak,” and Darren Hunter added: “They've made their beds.”
Harry Dalton said: “Maybe the poll should be, do you care about what happens to attention seeking individuals after appearing on reality TV?”
Many people felt the reality TV genre had had its day
Jo Tipple said: “If these programmes are reality, I must live on the moon!”
Carol Whitfield said: “If it's that bad stop running it, it's just a bad money-making programme.”
Jean Moffett argued: “Programme is a total joke, should be scrapped.”
Lynn Calam Loveday said: “Don’t care! They know what they are getting themselves into.”
Robert Rowan wrote: “I think the people who watch it are the ones who need aftercare.”