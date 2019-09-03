Northumberland Gazette readers overwhelmingly back tighter alcohol controls for air passengers
Northumberland Gazette readers have overwhelmingly backed tighter controls on alcohol sales to air passengers.
We asked you: “As an investigation reveals more than 400 airline passengers have been arrested on suspicion of being drunk in the past two years, do you think there should be further restrictions on alcohol sales in airports?”
More than 470 people took part in our on-line poll, with 78 per cent agreeing.
Tonie Klingström said: “Don’t allow booze before boarding and let the crew serve the booze in air, then they can control how much they drink and not be so drunk.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
But most people who took the time to comment on our Facebook page thought it was a bad idea.
Leon Woods wrote: “The majority of people are capable of drinking and not becoming a problem so why are the majority being punished because of the actions of a few idiots?” while Helen Hindhaugh said: “I voted no and I'm not a drinker . People start their holidays in airports - to penalise the majority for the sake of a few is not a good move.”
Chris Kelley agreed: “Don't punish the many for the actions of a few,” while Caz Rae “Why restrict those that are careful just because a few hooligans can't limit their intake? Simple fact is airlines can refuse to let someone board if they think they have had too much, that should be enough of a deterrent for most in any case. “